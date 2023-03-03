Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — See the magic on the ice! With the return, catch Disney on Ice this weekend at the Vivint Arena. We met with Disney on Ice performer, Shay Jackson, on her upcoming shows and experience!

Disney on Ice can be a lot of individuals most favorite memories from their younger years. Most now continue the tradition within their own family too! We asked Shay on her first year of Disney on Ice and she said, “I’ve wanted to skate for Disney my whole life, so it’s pretty spectacular to actually be out there and be a part of it. I use to go to Disney on Ice shows growing up and I always wanted to be a part of the magic.”

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures that will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments. This show features new and classic tales and is a multi-generational experience that will visit Salt Lake City on March 2nd through the 5th of 2023 at the Vivint Arena.

Dates:

Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 PM

Friday, March 3rd at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 4th at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 5th at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM

Vivint Arena

301 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Whether you’re 1 or 101, there’s a magical story here for everyone! Disney on Ice will have your classic friends such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy that will glide across the ice, taking audiences on an “adventure for the whole family” through tales of heroism. Grab your tickets today and head to a show this weekend. Hope to see you there!

*Sponsored content.