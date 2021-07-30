Sweet Treat Fridays are back: How to get a free gelato and Italian ice combo

Who doesn’t enjoy a tasty reward?

America First Credit Union decided to continue their beloved Sweet Treat Fridays. They are bringing delicious discounts on tasty treats on the last Friday of every month for America First members. This month America First is teaming up with Zeppe’s to bring you free gelato and Italian ice.

Become a part of Sweet Treat Friday! Keep a close eye on America First Credit Union’s social media pages because on designated Fridays, you’ll receive one free regular-size gelata— a delicious custard and Italian ice combo—just for showing your America First Visa® card at participating Zeppe’s locations, while supplies last.

Since 2007, Zeppe’s Italian Ice has been offering freshly made frozen treats in Utah. Visitors can enjoy Italian Ices, gelatas, gelata shakes & old-fashioned custards—all made with the finest ingredients and served with a friendly smile.

America First will continue to have its members covered with exclusive deals & discounts. It’s their way to say thanks for your membership. Check out the “Deals and Discounts” page online for more information.