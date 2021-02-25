Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Emerson Foster is the winner of the Cache Valley Cookbook Contest and joined Good Things Utah as a guest chef to cook her contest-winning recipe. The 21-year old, featuring her sweet potato nachos, studies history teaching and gender studies at the University of Utah. She also makes plenty of time to make yummy recipes. Here’s Emerson’s recipe:

Sweet Potato Nachos Recipe

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes

1 Cup Cache Valley Four Cheese Mexican Blend

1/2 Cup of Black Beans

1/2 Cup of Corn (frozen, canned, or fresh)

2-3 Peppers Multicolored

1/2 Cup of your favorite Salsa

1 dollop of sour cream Instructions

Preheat oven to 375. Peel and cut your sweet potatoes into thin slices. Place on a cookie sheet and cover with olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes. While the potato slices bake, rinse black beans and corn. Cut peppers into thin slices. Take potato slices out of the oven and flip the slices. Cover with Cache Valley cheese, peppers, black beans, and corn. Bake for 7 minutes. Put a dollop of sour cream and salsa! Enjoy!”

This recipe was inspired by Cache Valley Creamery cheese products.

To find the nearest grocery store that sells Cache Valley Creamery products, go to Cache Valley Creamery now.

This story contains sponsored content.