(Good Things Utah) There is never a bad time for nachos, and no one knows this better than Sobe Eats in Salt Lake City. With over 25 years of experience in the culinary industry, the chefs at Sobe Eats work hard to offer some of the most creative and natural flavors in the valley. Holding their title as Utah’s Best of State in 2020 and 2021 for “Best Mexican Informal Dining”, this tasty experience can be had via their Drive-Thru or catering options.

Even better, why not grab a meal from Sobe Eats all from the comfort of home? Based in Utah, a gourmet food-delivery service called Chefpanzee is making things easy for foodies all over the state. Their app offers delivery from all our favorite local restaurants and does it without breaking the bank. You can find Sobe Eats and many other amazing dining options on the Chefpanzee app. Download the app using the links below:

To help you make gourmet cuisine on your own, Sobe Eats shared one of their favorite recipes for a delectable nacho dish:

Sweet Carnitas & Chicken Tinga Nachos

INGREDIENTS:

Tortilla Chips

Pinto Beans

Gloria (Spicy Mayo)

Crema

Queso

Cilantro

Avocado Salsa

Pickled Onions

Radish

Pickled Jalapenos

Choice of protein (Sweet Carnitas or Chicken Tinga)

DIRECTIONS:

Fill a small to medium-sized bowl or container with Tortilla Chips.

Add your choice of savory protein, including Sweet Carnitas or Chicken Tinga if desired. Spread evenly throughout. Pour a generous amount of Pinto Beans over the Tortilla Chips.

Top with Spicy Mayo (Gloria Sauce) and Avocado Salsa for additional flavor. Apply a generous amount of Crema to the nacho dish.

Lightly sprinkle some Queso over the top of your sauces. For added flavors, cut up and add in some Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Radish, or Cilantro.

Enjoy your gourmet recipe from Sobe Eats!





