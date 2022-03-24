(Good Things Utah) If you live near Saint George, finding a sweet treat for the whole family is now easier than ever before. Since opening, Farmstead Bakery has quickly become one of the most popular dessert spots in Southern Utah. This newly remodeled European-style bakery looks more like an upscale coffee bar, now featuring more dining options, drinks, and seating. Their new bar area offers visitors their choice of yummy coffee, tea, juice, lemonade, and much more.

“We don’t have a traditional menu. The menu is the display case, is what I tell everyone,” remarks Chris Connors, owner of Farmstead Bakery. With an assortment of freshly-made sandwiches, salads, bread, and pastries, visitors can choose from both sweet and savory options. Ordering from their delicious selection is as easy as pointing at your desired baked good, and enjoying it.

The talented and dedicated team of bakers work hard to make some of the most delicious baked goods in Southern Utah. “You just try to find talented people, and you just give them the things they need to succeed,” Connors says about his staff. Whether you’re looking to relax in the bakery or cater for an upcoming event, you’ll always find the freshest foods at Farmstead Bakery.

To browse their menu, go to FarmsteadBakery.com or find them at 18 South 200 West in St. George, Utah.

**This segment contains sponsored content