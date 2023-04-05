CEDAR CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Flippin’ Birds of Southern Utah University are flying high these days with the help of a big gymnastics conference championship win. SUU Women’s Gymnastics is the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Champs for 2023.

Coach Scott Bauman also received Coach of the Year, Karley McClain is Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Year and Floor Specialist of the Year, and Jamie Wysong was honored with the Assistant Coach of the Year award. The accolades don’t stop there. The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association has named Coach Bauman the Region 2 Coach of the Year for the 2023 season. Coach Wysong and Coach Jeff Richards were also named the 2023 Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year by the WCGA.

Coach Bauman is celebrating his 32nd year of coaching at SUU. He credits the athletes as well as the support from the University and the community for the team’s success this year. Karley McClain is currently the #34 All-Around competitor in the County and ranks #3 in the North Central Region. McClain is also ranked in the top 100 in three individual events.

This program has a history of producing not only outstanding gymnasts but Academic All-Stars. Last season there were 25 WCGA Academic All-Americans and the Team was ranked the #4 Academic team in the country.

Learn more about the Flippin’ Birds Gynmastics program at SUU online.

