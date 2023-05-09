CEDAR CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Students and faculty at Southern Utah University are showing off some of the mechanical engineering muscle and ingenuity. Good Things Utah recently got a glimpse at SUU’s Baja Team’s motorized creation that was part of a student driven project.

The Project: To take an existing frame of the SUU BAJA car and replace the drivetrain with a new motor and custom drivetrain components.

The students involved in this project were Ethan Arnold, Aaron Chancellor, William Miller, and Kaden Allred. The team completed the project and raced in the SAE BAJA competition in October 2022.

The Thunderworks Innovation Center is a regional center of innovative thought and practice which encourages collaboration between academia, industry, and community. It includes a 3D printer and state-of-the-art CAM lab with several CNC lathes and vertical mills and a metal fabrication lab for the construction of student projects.

SUU’s Engineering and Technology Department:

o Small class sizes: lower division Engineering courses typically include no more than 25-30 students and upper division classes usually have no more than 15 students each.

o Industry-driven curriculum with hands-on learning: every course requires the completion of projects through which students demonstrate their understanding of the key concepts covered.

Sponsored by Southern Utah University.