Surprise Mom this Mothers Day with a sweet treat

Today on Good Things Utah, Nothing Bundt Cakes gives us the skinny on all the delicious cakes with the finest ingredients made in their own in-house bakery that they offer. They provide the perfect dessert for every celebration including birthdays, holidays, corporate gifting, and events and weddings!

Their Bundtique offers a wide variety of gifting and celebration retail items making your celebration complete with their one-stop-shop. They help you bring joy to your guests, loved ones, and friends with the perfect combination of taste and wow factor!

Here is the story of how Nothing Bundt Cakes got its start in St. George as a family-owned and operated business.

The St. George location opened right before the pandemic and they owe their success to the local community and wonderful staff who remained positive and flexible through the daily changes. The community supported Nothing Bundt Cakes with continued online ordering, curbside, and delivery.

They make everything – cakes, frosting, and handcrafted decorations – from scratch all onsite with their own in-house bakery. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers Different sizes, flavors, and cake decorations.

Want to order something special for Mothers Day? Having a Graduation Party? You can now customize a bow to match your graduate school! Last year these all sold out, get your Pre-Orders in early!

Want to complete a Cake Tasting? Right now the featured flavor through May 31st is Strawberries and Cream.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes and everything that they offer or to place your order, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.