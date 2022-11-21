SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As families around the nation prepare for another merry holiday season, many are instead working to stave off hunger during the winter. Here in Utah, students and families in need living inside the Salt Lake School District can breathe a sigh of relief this year.

Cache Valley Creamery — a locally trusted brand for wholesome cheeses since 1937 — donated more than $15,000 in cash and cheese products this last week to the Salt Lake Education Foundation.

“It’s important for us to help and give back,” remarks Brian Hardy with Cache Valley Creamery. “These monies are coming directly from dairy farmer families that are involved and own Cache Valley Creamery.”

With this donation, Cache Valley Creamery aims to support families in the community with food distributions and strengthen students’ well-being.

According to James Yapias with the Salt Lake Education Foundation: “Throughout this year, inflation has hit our families pretty hard… We believe that this is an opportunity for us to give back to the community. And we want our students to be coming to school ready to learn and also having food at home…”

From the beginning, Cache Valley Creamery has supported families and brought them together with its signature cheese products. Now, it’s continuing that spirit with generous donations like this.

