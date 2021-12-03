Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your host Katy as she takes a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Superfood smoothies? Get yours at this high altitude Park City Juicery and Matcha Bar

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) – Kay Sine with Taste Utah Bytes was in Park City to sample some of the city’s newest foodie hot spots. Stopping by at Guest Haus on Park City’s iconic Main Street, Katy was greeted by Jennifer Sutton and Anna Barrett, the restaurant’s founders.

As a place of vibrant social wellness, Guest Haus is committed to serving the community a curated menu of good-for-you foods and drinks, made fresh in Park City, Utah. The Park City Juicery & Matcha Bar serves cold-pressed juices, nut milks, smoothies & more. They also offer coffee, superfood lattes, bundles and cleanse packages, salads and soups, and seasonal items that feature things like pumpkin, squash, and sweet potato.

Guest Haus values high vibe foods at high altitudes and would love to have you as a guest.

Check out their menu here.

For more information on local Utah restaurants, visit Taste Utah now.

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Taste Utah

More Taste Utah

GTU Sponsors