Superfood smoothies? Get yours at this high altitude Park City Juicery and Matcha Bar

(Good Things Utah) – Kay Sine with Taste Utah Bytes was in Park City to sample some of the city’s newest foodie hot spots. Stopping by at Guest Haus on Park City’s iconic Main Street, Katy was greeted by Jennifer Sutton and Anna Barrett, the restaurant’s founders.

As a place of vibrant social wellness, Guest Haus is committed to serving the community a curated menu of good-for-you foods and drinks, made fresh in Park City, Utah. The Park City Juicery & Matcha Bar serves cold-pressed juices, nut milks, smoothies & more. They also offer coffee, superfood lattes, bundles and cleanse packages, salads and soups, and seasonal items that feature things like pumpkin, squash, and sweet potato.

Guest Haus values high vibe foods at high altitudes and would love to have you as a guest.

