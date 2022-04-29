(Good Things Utah) Motorsports fans around the state had better prepare — the Supercross is coming back to Salt Lake City. On May 7th, the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship 2022, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is kicking off the series finals here at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Fast bikes, high jumps, and daring races are guaranteed at every Supercross event, but this year should be bigger and better than ever.

Supercross FanFest will be a grand outdoor event starting at 11 a.m. on May 7th that will feature race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, sponsor displays, photo opportunities, food, and beverages, plus the red-carpet-styled Ride of Fame. FanFest tickets can be purchased for $15 each.

This year, Utah natives Pierce Brown from Sandy, and Garrett Marchbanks from Coalville will be defending their home turf against some talented competition. Both will look to represent their hometowns with a podium in Salt Lake. Marchbanks joined Deena on Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming competition.

The race officially starts at 6 p.m., so arrive early to catch all the action. Find more information about the event and tickets at supercrosslive.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content