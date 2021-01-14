Supercharge your immunity with this super simple herbal medicine

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Free from fine print and prescription pads. Free from chaos and confusion. Darrin Peterson knew there was a better way to live healthily.

Darrin was introduced to the idea of herbal medicine when a midwife attending to his wife used goldenseal herb on the umbilical cord of their first child. Amazed by the healing power of herbs, Darrin sought out a job working for one of the major herbal supplement companies based here in Utah.

His experience with Nature’s Way taught him so much about herbs, natural medicine, and nutraceuticals. He learned there many beneficial herbs and nutrients are out there and many companies get treatment right, but one thing that didn’t work for customers were having to buy 5, 6 or 8 different bottles of different ingredients to address a single health challenge. Darrin set out to change this.

From his time working for the herbal supplement manufacturer, Darrin knew that he could create blended formulas that work with all of the right ingredients in the right doses and save people time and money.

He set out to keep things simple so that anyone could walk up and get connected with all of the natural ingredients that would be needed to help with an individual’s health challenge, in the amounts proven by scientific research. As a customer, you don’t have to be an expert—you can rely on a team of experts who have done the hard work for you.

With so much skepticism about herbal medicine and supplements in general, LifeSeasons has had gold-standard human clinical science–meaning placebo-based, randomized controlled studies in medical research facilities–performed on their formulas. So you don’t have to just take Darrin’s word for it—they have medical proof!

LifeSeasons is located in Springville, Utah, and they employ over 80 people. Utah is well-known as a state that is very friendly for natural supplement companies, and their products are helping people across the country and even around the world. LifeSeasons has sold over 1 million bottles of their doctor-formulated brain-health formula in Japan!

Many individuals want extra certainty around their immune function right now, so LifeSeasons has brought together all of the most sought-out, effective nutraceutical ingredients in a step-by-step protocol. They are thrilled to have just launched a powerful, targeted product line called Clinical Immunity. These products activate the 5 key immune cells in your body in 2 hours.

LifeSeasons products can be found at a local health food store near you including Good Earth Natural Foods, Shirlyn’s Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods. Or you can find products online at LifeSeasons.

This story contains sponsored content.