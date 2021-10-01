Super rare Jaguar F-Type 60 Edition on show in Lehi for dealership’s grand opening

(Good Things Utah) – Jaguar Land Rover welcomed Good Things Utah to celebrate the official opening of its beautiful eight-car showroom and state-of-the-art service and parts department in Lehi.

The stunning new dealership has every amenity you might want when buying a car including a Premium Hospitality Center and an interactive Personalization Center. The real treat however is the sparkling special release showpiece that stood in the center of the showroom: The Jaquar F‑Type Heritage 60 Edition. As part of the grand opening, Jaguar sent the special edition car, which is 1 of only 60 in the world.

To celebrate 60 years of sensational style and substance, Jaguar unveiled the F‑TYPE Heritage 60 Edition: a limited run of 60 prized vehicles that proudly pay homage to the hallmarks of their predecessor, each one crafted in meticulous detail by the SV Bespoke team at the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Center in the United Kingdom.

Jaquar F‑Type Heritage 60 Edition

Known for their long-standing heritage, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are tailored to customers who want new and used inventory options with a national network of vehicles to meet their various requests.

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi is a Ken Garff Automotive Group dealership is one of the largest automotive groups in the United States with 62 dealerships stretching from California to Michigan. Founded in 1932, Ken Garff was built on the principles of treating people right and creating lifetime customers, which is a legacy that lives on today.

Find out more by visiting Jaguar Land Rover in Lehi or at the Ken Garff Automotive Group.

