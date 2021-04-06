Summit Vista has the best spring rolls

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

These spring rolls are refreshing, colorful and fun to make, the perfect party appetizer or light meal. The peanut ginger dipping sauce sends them over the top. These filling ingredients are flexible. You can use more carrot instead of cucumber, or extra cabbage in place of the lettuce.

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces rice vermicelli

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoon soy sauce

1 cup torn butter lettuce, ribs removed

1 cup very thinly sliced red cabbage

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

2 Persian (mini) cucumbers or 1 small cucumber, thinly sliced or sliced into strip

2 medium jalapeños, ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh mint

8 sheets rice paper (spring roll wrappers)

Peanut Sauce

⅓ cup creamy peanut butter

2 teaspoons fresh ginger minced

2 teaspoons fresh garlic minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 to 3 tablespoons water, as needed

Chili sauce or crushed red pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the spring rolls: Bring a pot of water to boil and cook the noodles just until al dente, according to package directions. Drain, rinse them under cool water and return them to the pot. Off the heat, toss the noodles with the sesame oil and soy sauce, and set aside. Fill a shallow pan (a pie pan or 9″ round cake pan works great) with an inch of water. Fold a lint-free tea towel in half and place it next to the dish. Make sure your prepared fillings are within reach. Combine the green onion, cilantro, and mint in a small bowl, and stir. Place one rice paper in the water and let it rest for about 20 seconds, give or take. You’ll learn to go by feel here—wait until the sheet is pliable but not super floppy. Leaving about 1 inch of open rice paper around the edges, cover the lower third of the paper with a few pieces of butter lettuce, followed by a small handful of rice noodles, some cabbage, and a few strips of carrot, cucumber, and jalapeño. Sprinkle generously with the herb mix. Fold the lower edge up over the fillings, rolling upward just until the filling is compactly enclosed. Fold over the short sides like you would make a burrito. Lastly, roll it up. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. To make the peanut sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, rice vinegar, tamari, honey, sesame oil, and garlic. Whisk in 2 to 3 tablespoons water, as needed to make a super creamy but dip-able sauce. Serve the spring rolls with peanut sauce on the side. You can serve them whole, or sliced in half on the diagonal with a sharp chef’s knife.

