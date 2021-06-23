Summit Vista has features you’d only expect to find at a luxury resort

Summit Vista is a Life Plan Community that opened two years ago in Taylorsville. It is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging. Summit Vista’s amenities, access to healthcare and focus on wellness sets seniors up for success in their freedom years. They call this empowered aging.

At Summit Vista residents truly feel like they are part of a vibrant community. Residents are actively involved and by doing so, they create a sense of community that is unique to Summit Vista. Summit Vista has endless club opportunities for all residents, including the Culinary Arts Committee, Travel Club, Volunteer Committee, Book Club, etc.

Summit Vista’s Aspen Meadows Clubhouse and residential buildings are open, with some restrictions, and residents are enjoying the many features and amenities they have to offer.

The clubhouse includes all the features you’d expect of a luxury resort, including:

Gourmet restaurants

All-Season covered lap pool

Event space to host family

Full salon & spa

Social clubs and activities

Fitness & yoga studio

Art studio

Healthcare Services

Residents are able to choose from over 40 different unique floorplans to fit residents’ unique lifestyles. Residents were able to feel safe and cared for during the pandemic without the harmful effects of social isolation. Residents are still enjoying life at Summit Vista and taking advantage of all the amenities the community has to offer. Residents and employees now have both doses of their vaccines and life at Summit Vista are starting to get back to normal.

Summit Vista is proud to announce the newest addition to their growing campus, their healthcare building, Meadow Peak. The addition of this building will complete their full continuum of care available at Summit Vista. All services provided are in partnership with Mission Health and Community Nursing Services. Services included are Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and more.

