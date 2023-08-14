PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Worldwide, 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a group of symptoms.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, you can join the effort and fight for a different future. For families facing the disease today. For more time. For treatments. Ther Alzheimer’s Association is closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s, and together we can help end Alzheimer’s. Register today for Walk to End Alzheimer’s and help fight the disease.
Utah Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2023
Summit/Wasatch County- August 19th
Cedar City- August 26th
Cache County- September 16th
Utah County- September 16th
Weber/Davis- September 23rd
Salt Lake County- September 30th
St. George- October 21st
Visit alz.org/utah to find a walk near you and register to join or donate.
Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association Utah.