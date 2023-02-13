Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — You may know Zerorez as a carpet cleaning company but I’m told that Zerorez can help with Air Quality too. You may be asking yourself, what does carpet cleaning have to do with Air Quality?

There are a couple of ways that Zerorez is affected by the poor air quality here in Salt Lake City. The first is actually with your carpets. Believe it or not, Your carpets are the largest filter in your home. They collect dirt, dust, & dander; Anything floating around your home will eventually settle down deep into your carpets.

So when the air quality here gets really bad, It’s not just bad outside it gets into the home

and it’ll eventually be on your carpets.

The other thing people sometimes forget about Zerorez is that they clean Air Ducts and just like your carpets, they can be full of dirt, dust, and dander! That means that it’s all blowing around and people in your home are breathing it. The problem here isn’t just with OLD homes either. Also, new construction homes are a huge challenge for air quality. All the construction dust has nowhere to go!

If you can’t remember the last time you cleaned your vents, chances are it’s been too long. The professionals at Zerorez usually recommend cleaning them every 3 to 5 years depending on your situation. It could be different for everyone, depending on the pets, or if you’re just sensitive to allergies it may require more frequent cleanings.

Right now you can get 15% OFF Air Duct Cleaning by using CODE: VIPAIR, plus get your carpets cleaned in February and your 4th room is FREE!

Call (801) 288-9376 or visit the website for Salt Lake City or Davis County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.