Subaru park achieves exclusive zero-landfill status

(Good Things Utah) – Subaru Park is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. It has placed more than 100 containers around the park where visitors can separate their waste. Zero Landfill means that absolutely nothing from Subaru Park goes into a landfill, no waste of any kind. The stadium says it will divert more than 350,000 lbs. of trash each year.

By implementing Subaru’s established zero-landfill philosophy, Subaru Park has achieved the nationally recognized zero-landfill status, meaning that all of the waste generated at Philadelphia Union games will either be reduced, reused, or recycled.

Subaru has a long history of sustainability and environmentalism. In 2004, Subaru of Indiana Automotive became the first automotive manufacturing plant in America to achieve Zero Landfill status. That means the Subaru factory reduces, reuses, and recycles all of its waste, thereby putting no trash or waste into a landfill.

For more information on Subaru’s environmental efforts, visit Subaru Earth.

