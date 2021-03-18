Stylish swimwear thats both kind to your body and the environment

Downeast is not only known for on-trend and stylish clothing, but they have high-quality swimwear at hugely affordable price points. Just recently, Downeast became a Certified B Corp, which is doing Business for Good. This incorporated being good to your employees, being eco-conscious, and providing the best quality and practices to your customers. The new swimwear collection is B Corp approved and is using Recycled Fabrics. Swimwear is available in two collections in all clothing locations and online at Downeast Basics.

Check out these three beautiful collections: Sophisticated Safari, Botanical Bold, Eco Bloom, Retro Femme. The styles are a mix of one-piece, athletic tankinis, crop tops, high-waisted bottom, bikini bottom, and skirt cover-ups. Downeast also has a mix of animal prints, geometric, color-blocked, botanical, gingham, textures, and feminine details including lace, ric rac, ruffles, cutouts, and smocking.

These swimsuits are not only cute and stylish but they are good for the environment and long-term sustainability. Did you know that the average consumer buys 60% more pieces of garment compared to 15 years ago. Each clothing item is now also kept only half as long. The majority of traditional nylon, polyester, and spandex fabrics are produced at chemical plants using either coal or petroleum resources. To combat these alarming facts and figures, Downeast’s swimsuits are made with heavier weight fabric that is specifically constructed to provide better support and shape retention, but also meant to last longer.

The improved fabric also extends the life and wear of the suit. The improved quality will last season after season and provide consistent value that Downeast is known for. All styles in the 2021 Swim Collection are made with fabrics with a UPF 50+ treatment too so you don’t have to be worried about getting burned underneath your stylish wear.

To shop the latest collections go to Downeast now.

