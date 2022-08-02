(Good Things Utah) Just a 30-minute drive from Salt Lake City, the city of Tooele is growing considerably — opening new retail, restaurants, and recreation every day. With this boom in growth, the Tooele housing market is showing promise despite the low inventory in surrounding cities. Brand new community developments have been bustling in Tooele as of late, with one of the most notable being Goldcrest Homes.

Newly constructed homes in their England Ridge neighborhoods are adding a splash of luxury to the already growing city. These homes are quaint yet spacious, just right for any family flock. And with 13 floorplans to choose from, they’re easy to design with plenty of style choices for a comfortable lifestyle.

Deena visited one of their brand new homes offering lots of room to grow — featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Even better, homeowners have an extra ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) on the lower floor, meaning an opportunity to rent the finished ‘apartment space’ out for additional income.

The home itself is stunning — measuring 2,745 square feet with towering ceilings, open windows, subtle tones, and tasteful accents of gold. Luxury lighting fixtures fill the home with warm light and give way to a cozy lifestyle.

Goldcrest Homes both builds and assists owners with the final steps — purchasing their previous houses for cash so they can move into their dream homes quickly (as little as 8 days).

According to Kristen Mortensen with Goldcrest Homes: “We’ll buy your house and take all the worry out of selling your house before you move into your brand new home.”

These floorplans are hassle-free and 100% move-in ready including unique designs crafted for the most refined tastes. Landscaping is complete with each home, allowing homeowners to focus their funds on less costly endeavors.

England Ridge is located at 810 North 520 East in Tooele. To learn more and schedule a visit, go online to GoldcrestHomes.com or give them a call at (385) 279-5269.

