We're in love with this crunchy, ultra-succulent recipe for Stuffed Crispy French Toast from Chef Casey Bowthorpe (@caseyjaycooks) at Harmons Grocery.

Stuffed Crispy French Toast

Recipe by Chef Casey Bowthorpe

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf Brioche (sub-French or challah bread)

1 cup half and half

4 eggs

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup berries (your favorite)

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

¼ tsp almond extract

Cinnamon

2 to 3 cups rice crispy cereal

Butter or oil for frying

DIRECTIONS

1. Slice the bread to have 8 slices about an inch thick. In a medium bowl combine the half and half with the eggs. In a separate bowl, combine the cream cheese, berries, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract.

2. Spread the cream cheese mixture on 4 slices of bread and sandwich them with the other slices. Dip the sandwiches in the batter, then coat them with the rice crispies. Sprinkle one side with cinnamon.

3. Melt butter in a griddle or skillet on medium heat. Add the sandwich’s cinnamon side down to the pan and cook until golden brown. Sprinkle the side that is up with cinnamon. Flip them carefully, then cook on the other side. Next using tongs, hold them to cook on all sides of the sandwich.

4. Serve with your favorite syrup.

