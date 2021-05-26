Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Shallots

Ingredients
Pickled Shallots
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup champagne vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2 shallots, sliced into rings
Burgers
- 2 lb 80% lean ground beef
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 lb grated Belton Farm Red Leicester, sliced
- 4 Harmons hamburger buns, toasted
- Mayonnaise
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Arugula
- 8 sliced tomatoes
Instructions
- To make the pickled shallots, in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add water, vinegar, sugar, and salt and bring to a boil. Stir until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat. Add shallots, let cool. Transfer to a glass or plastic container and refrigerate, for at least 4 hours.
- To make the burgers, in a bowl, combine beef, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
- Divide beef into 4 portions. Split each portion in half and flatten to 1/2” thickness. Place a piece of cheese in center of patty. Top with remaining half portion, seal edges by pinching with fingers and press an indent into center of burger.
- Preheat a grill pan or frying pan over medium-high heat. Season burgers with salt and pepper and add to pan. Cook on first side until meat has formed a crust, 5-7 minutes. Turn over and cook on second side until desired doneness, 128° for medium-rare, 5-7 minutes. Transfer to plate to rest.
- Slather buns with desired condiments. Add arugula, burger, tomatoes, drained pickled shallots, and remaining top bun.
