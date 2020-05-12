Strides Pediatric Therapy using the movement of a horse to help children and adults

Strides Pediatric Therapy is an outpatient therapy clinic in Eagle Mountain, Utah that offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, mental health therapy, hippotherapy, recreational therapy, and adaptive riding to children ages birth-21 with a variety of disabilities and/or needs.

Strides Pediatrics started with a parent, an equestrian, a mental health professional, an occupational therapist, and one horse named Solomon. From there, the vision grew. They provide research-supported therapies and treatment tools. Strides have created an organization that is able to offer a variety of tools/strategies including hippotherapy, nature-based environments, sensory-friendly spaces, and collaborative treatment teams.

Strides Pediatrics has a clinic building that has treatment rooms and a sensory-motor gym, as well as nature-based spaces such as a large scale sandbox, sensory trail, and an equestrian facility onsite that can all be used in sessions. Strides is focused on the principle that a child’s session can be adapted to the needs of the child and their family on that particular day, whether that be in the clinic, outdoors, or in the barn.

Strides is located at The Ranch at Pole Canyon, a ten-acre facility boasting a fully accessible 90×150 indoor arena, sensory trail accessible on foot and horseback, child-centered treatment spaces, amazing nature views, and wonderful outdoor space. Located in Eagle Mountain, Strides is easily accessible from Utah County, Tooele County, and the Salt Lake Valley.

