Strange toe deformity being treated by Utah doctors is more common than you might think

(GTU) – Commonly referred to as a “bump” on the joint at the base of the big toe, this uncomfortable toe deformity affects a lot of Americans but is most common amongst women. It can be caused by wearing too narrow of shoes or lie deep within a families genealogy. The condition often causes a painful lump of bone to protrude from the foot. Basically, your shoes stop fitting, and walking gets more challenging.

Bunions are a fairly common problem in the United States, affecting approximately 25% of the country’s population. They cause severe pain and discomfort and it can get difficult to walk or perform many daily activities. Bunions tend to get larger and more painful if left untreated and can lead to further complications. Thankfully, a new patented, advanced technology designed to correct all 3 dimensions of the bunion has come to Utah.

Dr. Clay Shumway, DPM from the Foot and Ankle Institute of Utah joined Good Things Utah to talk about Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™.

It’s a unique procedure that addresses all three dimensions of a bunion deformity and getting to its true root cause by realigning the toe bones anatomically and utilizing special titanium plates to secure the joint. The procedure works and is now considered a better option than traditional surgery for some patients.

A common misconception is that a bunion is simply a “bump” that can be “shaved off.” But, bunions are more than a bump – they are complex 3D problems caused by an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. While the majority of bunion surgery is only 2D and fails to address the root cause, Lapiplasty provides a 3D correction and secures the unstable joint.

While traditional surgery merely cuts and shifts the bone to address the cosmetic bump, Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction corrects the entire bone in 3D and secures the unstable foundation to get patients back on their feet quickly in a walking boot. The Lapiplasty Procedure has also shown low recurrence; 97% and 99% maintain 3D correction in 13 and 17 months respectively.

Life without bunions is possible. Schedule an appointment with a trained provider in your area. Go to Healthy Feet Utah or learn more about the procedure at FixMyToe.com.

This story contains sponsored content.