Stop going to Starbucks and support Utah’s most popular and rapidly expanding coffee brand

(GTU) – Car keys and phone? Check. Money? Check. Starbucks coffee order? Can’t forget that!

That one signature coffee brand is basically an extension of our bodies. The giant coffee overlord is part of many people’s morning routine. But what if we were to tell you that there is a Utah-based coffee-cafe chain that is even better and more affordable? Feellove Coffee is currently blowing up in Southern Utah and it is well-positioned to potentially replace Starbucks as your go-to, forever. Sounds unbelievable, but it’s true.

FeelLove Coffee is a coffee lover’s paradise. Its delicious artisan espresso and tantalizing blended coffee creations attract self-proclaimed coffee connoisseurs from all over Utah. And there’s no wonder why.

As soon as you walk in the mouth-watering aroma of premium coffee flies up the canals of your unsuspecting nose. The menu is stuffed full of delicious and carefully crafted lattes with uniquely combined flavors such as lavender, vanilla, and honey-infused. This hip coffee joint surely knows what it’s doing.

You’ll never be disappointed with any of their menu items either. From their blended teas to Parisian pastries, and the wide selection of both organic, vegan, and gluten-free drink options, it truly is a cafe with something for everyone.

Make sure to come in early before they sell out! My favorites were their Bay Latte and Valetta Latte, paired with their blackberry lavender scone or their Mary Jane, CBD Chocolate chip and peanut butter cookie! Reviews from FeelLove Coffee in St. George

Besides the tasty drinks and food items, the coffee shop is also known for its incredibly comforting and soul-cultivating culture. It’s one of the most popular “bucket-list” places to visit in St. George and near Zion National Park and they are popping all over southern Utah and Colorado (All locations).

FeelLove Coffee Locations

Our brand is all about the experience. From the moment you walk in to the moment you take a sip of your drink to a bite of our amazing pastires, we want you to feel like you’ve been transformed – like you’re taken to another place. Lisa Feellove, Owner of FeelLove Coffee

The pleasant atmosphere acts like a magnet for tourists and locals alike. The cafe’s atmosphere is warm and inviting but full of energy. The owners wanted to create a place where people would want to spend a bit more time being social, relaxing, or catching up all while enjoying the convenience of a world-class cafe menu.

The ‘European feel’ the owners wanted to create with the design was definitely accomplished. It’s been cleverly created to resemble the interior of a cafe in the heart of Paris. From the ceiling to the floor to the murals and the lighting it really does take you to a different place.

Everything about it is unique: the vibe, decorations, music, and the fact that it’s connected to a yoga studio. All these aspects make the shop more personal than traditional coffee shops such as Beans & Brews or Starbucks Customer review of FeelLove Coffee

Their mission statement proudly announces that there is “magic in every cup.” It’s part of their logo, it’s printed on every cup, and every barista’s apron is adorned with it too. Too bad their claim to fame is a lie. There isn’t magic in every cup, rather there is magic in everything at FeelLove Coffee.

