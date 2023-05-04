SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Taking care of your teeth and gums has a wider impact on your overall health and wellness. The experts at Stonehaven Dental know this to be true and encourage everyone to pay more attention to their dental care.

Stonehaven Dental is offering Stonehaven Smiles — a day centered around giving back to the community. Taking proper care of your smile can help decrease your risk for conditions like heart disease, respiratory disease, and even rheumatoid arthritis. Because of this, it’s important to keep up with your cleanings and any other dental services you may need, and Stonehaven Dental wants to help you do just that.

On Saturday, May 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, Stonehaven Dental will be providing a free dental clinic to those who need dental care, but don’t always have access to it due to not having insurance or not being able to afford it. The event is open to patients ages 18 and older. Patients will be offered one free service — a cleaning, filling or extraction — based on the recommendations from our dentists.

The clinic will be held at the Stonehaven Dental location in Draper – 177 W 12300 S, Ste. 101 – and operates on a first come, first served basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

Click here for information about Stonehaven Dental’s Free Dental Day.

Sponsored by Stonehaven Dental.