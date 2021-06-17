Steak with Three Sauces

Salsa alle Herbe Ingredients
- 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 2 Tbsp packed fresh oregano leaves
- 1 Tbsp packed fresh rosemary leaves
- 1 Tbsp packed fresh thyme leaves
- 1 Tbsp packed fresh tarragon leaves
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
On a cutting board, add herbs and garlic and finely chop with a large knife. Transfer herb mixture to a small bowl, add oil and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.
Pipian Sauce Ingredients
- 1 oz dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
- Boiling water
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
In a heatproof bowl, cover chiles with boiling water and let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the chiles, discarding any seeds and stems, and coarsely chop.
In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add chiles and garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Add pumpkin seeds, almond butter, vinegar, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of warm water and pulse until coarse paste forms. With the machine on, add oil in a steady stream. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.
Romesco Sauce Ingredients
- 1⁄2 cup walnuts, toasted
- 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1⁄2 tsp ancho chile powder
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 roasted red bell pepper, peeled and seeded
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
In the bowl of a food processor fitted with blade attachment, add walnuts, oil, paprika, ancho chile powder, garlic, roasted bell pepper, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and pulse until coarsely ground. Transfer to a small serving bowl and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.
