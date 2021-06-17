Steak with Three Sauces

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salsa alle Herbe Ingredients

  • 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 2 Tbsp packed fresh oregano leaves
  • 1 Tbsp packed fresh rosemary leaves
  • 1 Tbsp packed fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 Tbsp packed fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

On a cutting board, add herbs and garlic and finely chop with a large knife. Transfer herb mixture to a small bowl, add oil and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.

Pipian Sauce Ingredients

  • 1 oz dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • Boiling water
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 cup almond butter
  • 1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
  • 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

In a heatproof bowl, cover chiles with boiling water and let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the chiles, discarding any seeds and stems, and coarsely chop.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add chiles and garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Add pumpkin seeds, almond butter, vinegar, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of warm water and pulse until coarse paste forms. With the machine on, add oil in a steady stream. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.

Romesco Sauce Ingredients

  • 1⁄2 cup walnuts, toasted
  • 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1⁄2 tsp ancho chile powder
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 roasted red bell pepper, peeled and seeded
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with blade attachment, add walnuts, oil, paprika, ancho chile powder, garlic, roasted bell pepper, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and pulse until coarsely ground. Transfer to a small serving bowl and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.

Find a Harmons near you or get more recipes here.

More Healthy Recipes

Salad Recipes

Soup Recipes

GTU Recipes

Sign Up For Weekly Recipes

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files