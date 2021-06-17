Steak with Three Sauces

Salsa alle Herbe Ingredients

1 cup packed fresh basil leaves

1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 Tbsp packed fresh oregano leaves

1 Tbsp packed fresh rosemary leaves

1 Tbsp packed fresh thyme leaves

1 Tbsp packed fresh tarragon leaves

2 cloves garlic, minced

3⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

On a cutting board, add herbs and garlic and finely chop with a large knife. Transfer herb mixture to a small bowl, add oil and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.

Pipian Sauce Ingredients

1 oz dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded

Boiling water

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup almond butter

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

In a heatproof bowl, cover chiles with boiling water and let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the chiles, discarding any seeds and stems, and coarsely chop.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add chiles and garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Add pumpkin seeds, almond butter, vinegar, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of warm water and pulse until coarse paste forms. With the machine on, add oil in a steady stream. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.

Romesco Sauce Ingredients

1⁄2 cup walnuts, toasted

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp ancho chile powder

1 clove garlic

1 roasted red bell pepper, peeled and seeded

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with blade attachment, add walnuts, oil, paprika, ancho chile powder, garlic, roasted bell pepper, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and pulse until coarsely ground. Transfer to a small serving bowl and set aside about 20 minutes before serving.

Find a Harmons near you or get more recipes here.

This story contains sponsored content.