SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Combining flavors inspired by the land and sea, a new restaurant called AQUA TERRA Steak + Sushi is bringing a kitchen full of deliciously upscale cuisine to the community of downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside City Creek Center, the restaurant opened to a flurry of excitement from foodies around the state.

Each visit is its own “VIP” experience at AQUA TERRA, with a charming atmosphere of artwork and a classy color palette — the views are almost as delicious as the meals.

According to General Manager Jorge Coelho: “What are you going to see when you come in? You’re going to see amazing decor. A really nice, modern place…”

Curated by Executive Chef Daniel Lindner and his team, their organic menu does it all from beefy meals to classic sushi selections. Some of the tasty menu items include:

Filet Mignon

Rib Eye

Elk Tenderloin

Bison Burger

Salmon Belly

Ahi Tuna

Hamachi

Grilled Oysters

Black Cod

Diners can also “drink in” the experience with a refreshing collection of crafted cocktails and premium wines.

Interested in making them a part of your next event? Say no more. Make use of the restaurant’s Private Dining, where up to 12 individuals can savor the experience together in a comfortable setting.

To browse the menu and make a reservation, go online to aquaterrasteak.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content