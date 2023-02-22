Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — We took a trip to the Utah Metropolitan Ballet to get a peek at what show is making its way to the stage.

Back at the Utah Metropolitan Ballet today, but this time we’re talking Peter Pan. This is a story that we all know and love. We spoke with Utah Metropolitan Ballet’s two principal female dancers– Amy Cook who will be performing the role of Wendy in Peter Pan and Jennifer Christie who will perform as Tiger Lily.

We asked them how they are feeling on the upcoming show and Amy said, “It’s really exciting. You know, I grew up watching this ballet since 2011 and it’s just a dream come true to be this role.”

Wendy, Amy Cook, shared with us on how the flying is rehearsed on the studio floor prior to the ZFX company coming. Artistic Director Jacqueline Colledge, choreographed all of the flying scenes and noted that the most difficult part of the choreographic process was the flying segments. Each segment had to be precise with the musical prior to the company coming in to learn the choreography. There are many things that can determine the flying performance, so they always are planning for situations that could arise.

Jennifer Christie who will perform as Tiger Lily for the second time, said, “As a dancer you’re always trying to improve and take what you learned the first time. Then incorporate it into the second time. And to bring something different to the audience and to yourself.”

Peter Pan dates:

March 3rd at 7:30 pm

March 4th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

March 6th at 7:30 pm

Monday March 6th – 10:00 a.m. is a performance for K-12 students. This performance includes a meet and greet with the cast and an interactive discussion with the director and cast. Then followed by that, at 5:00 pm on Monday March 6th there will be a free performance for families affected by Autism. Sponsored by Crumbl Cookie.

There’s something for everyone at this ballet. Grab your tickets at umballet.org.

