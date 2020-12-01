Start looking for your next job using the new Hot Jobs tool

The pandemic has impacted the employment and financial health of many Utahns. Since March 15, more than 300,000 Utahns have filed for unemployment benefits. That means that the unemployment rate went from 2.5% in February to 10.4% in April. Currently, our unemployment rate is 5%, but there are still many, many people looking for work.

Many people who have been receiving unemployment benefits will find those benefits expiring soon and are looking for work. The federal pandemic extension ends December 31. Now is the time to find a new job, not after your benefits run out!

Utahns need to know that jobs are available right now in multiple industries. If your industry is down and not hiring right now, you may have to look at a job in a different industry that is hiring. This is why the Utah Job Support campaign was launched and the new Hot Jobs search tool to connect anyone to where the jobs are right now. Workforce Services has worked closely with the key industry groups that are hiring today to create the new Hot Jobs tool at jobs.utah.gov.

They have identified the top five in-demand jobs in each industry, including:

Information technology

Finance and banking

Construction

Health care

Manufacturing

Warehouse, sales and customer service

These jobs and many more are listed on the Utah job board allowing you to connect to and find the hottest jobs available today. If you are job hunting, join them for a statewide virtual job fair on Dec. 3. The virtual job fair is all online and is an easy way to meet with lots of employers, all from the comfort of your home.

Pre-register at jobs.utah.gov.

