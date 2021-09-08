St. George woman is a perfect example of showing compassion for others

(GTU) – “You don’t have to be wealthy to help others, you just need to care.” That’s the message being spread by St. George native, Sandi Marler in her conversation with Surae Chinn on Good Things Utah.

Community Advocate: September

This month’s Community Advocate is Sandi Marler whose selfless acts have brought comfort to many in need.

Motivated by her church to ‘do good’, Sandi knits a mix of hats, scarves, baby blankets, and afghans that are given directly to the homeless, cancer patients, and pregnant women. With a mixture of unique colors, fabric, and designs the cozy items make for what seems like a custom-tailored gift. Inspired by the work of others around her, Sandi has ramped up production. She can make anywhere from 35, 50, to even 70 items a year!

I work at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church where I met the most generous people I have ever known. Sandi Marler

There is nothing like the feeling of giving to people in need. Sandi is expanding her branches to every corner of Utah she possibly can. Cedar City, a few hours from St. George, is the most recent town to receive goods from Sandi. She will continue her work in the community and wants to inspire others to give and show care to others.

