St. George, Utah, the best small city in the U.S. for starting a business?

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of over 1000 businesses and nonprofits that are directly impacted by the strength of the local economy. They work collaboratively with local, state, and federal economic partners to grow the local economy, bring high-paying jobs and increase prosperity to the diverse community.

The Chamber believes that a strong economic engine is crucial to a prosperous community. This engine is driven by both small businesses and large corporations. Together, they identify issues that are barriers to economic opportunity and then develop strategies to move the community forward.

Just recently, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce honored women in Washington County who are changing the world where they stand. The women are so good at what they do that the chamber just had to let the community know! The Movers. The Shakers. The Humanitarians. The Entrepreneurs. The Influencers. These women are in their element, doing what they do best, and breaking down barriers. The Element Award recognizes women who exhibit significant leadership and have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity.

The SGACC is committed to delivering meaningful business resources to members. The chamber also has its pulse on the needs of the business community and responds with valuable resources internally and through its vast network of strategic partners.

Visit the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce to learn more.

