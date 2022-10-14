(Good Things Utah) Christmastime only comes around once a year. For all the excitement of the holidays, one month is not nearly enough time to make the most of the festivities. But luckily for those here in Utah, the magic of the North Pole is settling down close to home.

St. George Christmas Village is bringing all the cheer of the holiday season to the red rock surroundings of Southern Utah. The events will be hosted at Red Cliffs Mall, beginning the day after Thanksgiving through December 31st.

Those looking to go “full jolly” this year will find their joy in the array of fun activities to do at Christmas Village. Visitors can go for a skate on the ice rink, take a leisurely train ride, spend time with Santa, meet real-life reindeer, and see amazing sights from interactive light shows to a nightly parade.

Train Ride “All attendees get to ride the train as many times as they’d like with their general admission ticket. You will be picked up at the train station behind the Ice Rink and be taken through an interactive light show on your way to the North Pole. Once you’re done exploring the North Pole hop back on the Train back to home!” Ice Skating “This is NOT included in your general admission ticket. If you’d like to add Ice Skating then you can choose that as an add on for a discounted rate. If you want to just come and Ice Skate you can purchase tickets just for the Ice Rink. Ice Rink will be open 10am – 10pm”

Santa’s Workshop “Head to Santa’s workshop and they will teach you a fun wood shop project or craft. Differs night to night. Each attendee will receive a free kit with their general admission ticket.” Evening Parade “Every night beginning right at 5pm will be a parade around the entire mall! Come early and get your seats to see all your holiday favorites. Santa, Gingerbread Men, Mrs. Claus, Elves, and so much more!”

Local vendors will bring a wide variety of goods for visitors to choose from, along with a cheerful calendar of events that are sure to get you in the spirit. Christmas Village also makes an ideal venue for holiday parties and corporate events.

All the festivities will take place in Red Cliffs Mall at 1770 Red Cliffs Dr. in St. George.

To learn more and purchase your tickets, go online to StGeorgeChristmasVillage.com.

Receive 20% OFF tickets to the ice rink until the end of the month with promo code: SAVE20

