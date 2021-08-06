St. George brunch spot famous for its savory crepes is run by an incredible family of 22

(GTU) – The family behind one of southern Utah’s best brunch spots is incredible in size and talent. With a grand total of 22 kids, – most of them able to help out around the kitchen, it’s no surprise their crepes are so famous across the state. Today on Good Things Utah, we talked to the woman behind the creperie about the food, her family, and inspirations.

Owning a restaurant was never a dream of the families, but it quickly became a delicious endeavor after Tifiny’s husband quit his job as a Salt Lake Police Officer. Inspired by gourmet cuisine & créperie with a taste of its own, the family invested and opened Tifiny’s Creperie in St George, Utah.

One of Tifiny’s daughters, Isabel who is now 17 works alongside her mom at the shop. Isabel comes up with the flavors, cooks the eggs, milk, cream and sugar to the right temperature, and creates the creamy deliciousness in the Gelato/Candy Shop.

The creperie is open for breakfast, lunch, & dinner, and has a variety of European desserts with some added flare. Located on the corner of Dixie Dr. and Valley View, Tifiny’s offers a wide variety of delicious crepes, sandwiches, salads, gelato, desserts, and southern Utah famous pasta. All of their food is fresh and house-made including their delectable sauces. You will not want to leave without licking your plate clean.

The dining room and patio will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a little French Café. Coffee is served with real cream and sugar cubes and other drink selections include iced coffee, cappuccinos, creamy hot chocolate, blooming tea, and a ton of cream sodas.

To learn more go to Tifiny’s Creperie now.