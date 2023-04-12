SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Spring means people will be spending more time outdoors, enjoying the backyard, so it makes sense to invest some time and energy into your home’s outdoor living areas. Home expert and host of HouseSmarts, Lou Manfredini, showcases several great products and ways to spruce up your home and outdoor living space.

Shop The Products:

PRODUCT: 60V MAX 21 in. Stripe Dual-Blades Self-Propelled Mower by Toro.

Featuring patent-pending, pro-level striping technology, this mower platform creates a neighbor-envying lawn.

Delivers up to 65 minutes of runtime on just one charge and provides enough stamina to cut up to 2/3 acre of grass.

The interchangeable and rechargeable battery can go into 75 different tools for all seasons power such as their 60V MAX Attachment Capable String Trimmer

Powerhead can be easily swapped out with multiple other attachment capable tools, including saws, edgers, trimmers so you’re ready for every job in the yard.

The 60 V Battery even fits into the powerful Toro blower with power boost to get you through the toughest jobs.

PRODUCT: Trex Transcend Lineage by Trex.

• Trex Transcend Lineage composite decking is the latest introduction from the brand that started it all and is Trex’s coolest decking yet – literally.

• Transcend Lineage features subtle graining that gives that natural appearance.

• Available in 4 hues inspired by some of the most picturesque locales in the US.

o Biscayne – a light coastal brown

o Carmel – a creamy taupe

o Jasper – a deep mocha

o Rainier – an airy mountain grey

• Like all Trex decking, Lineage boards are made from 95% recycled and reclaimed content.

• It’s also super low maintenance. Unlike wood, it won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter and it never needs to be sanded, stained or painted.

Trex Transcend Lineage decking is backed by Trex’s 50-year limited warranty and is sold through decking dealers, lumber yards and major home centers.

PRODUCT: Miss Muffet’s Revenge Spider Killer by Wet & Forget

Especially formulated for spiders. For indoor and outdoor use.

Attached sprayer reaches up to 10’ to easily reach those high areas where spiders like to build messy cobwebs

Just apply a barrier around the interior and/or exterior of your home, so easy

Spray today, the next day knock down the cobwebs. Keeps spiders out of the home for up to 12 months

PRODUCT: Wet & Forget Weekly Shower Cleaner by Wet & Forget

Spray today, rinse tomorrow! New Fresh Scent and Refill Available

A 64 oz bottles goes $19.99 which breaks down to only $1.67 to keep your average shower clean all week long with no scrubbing, no bleach and no harsh fumes.

They also offer a 128oz cleaner refill that brings that savings down to $1.42.

For more production information visit Toro.com, TrexDealers.com and WetandForget.com.

Sponsored by Toro, Trex, and Wet & Forget.