Last week was the MAGIC, fashion forecaster show, where the latest trends for the upcoming fashion season. Abigail Measles was at the show, she will share the secrets of “what’s in and what’s out.”

Color

Dopamine dressing: Finally, entering the post pandemic era and everyone wants color!!! Now that women are getting back out again, clothing is fun again.

Pattern

Bold prints are back. Find these fun prints in retro styles, especially checkered patterns.

Crochet Bag

See this throw back trend, front and center this season. Crocheted styles will be seen in sweaters, dresses, fun trims, accessories and more.

Denim Styles

Every season, denim is the staple wardrobe item. Expand your denim collection with a pair of straight legged jeans, wide leg and yes, even printed.

Shoes

No woman ever has enough shoes in her wardrobe. Look for spring styles in platforms and braided details.

Overall…It’s all about anything goes- whether it’s 70’s inspired or 2000s inspired.

About Hope Ave.

Beginning in 2015, Hope Avenue was created as a new concept in women’s boutique fashion. This clothing lifestyle brand is full of “hope” to women who are looking to find their signature style, shop a brand that provides an overall “experience” and most importantly, build confidence in your wardrobe whether you are shopping in our stores or online from your home. Hope Avenue has grown into 10 stores ranging from locations in Utah, Idaho and Arizona. For more information, visit HopeAveBoutique.com.

*Sponsored content