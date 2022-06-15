(Good Things Utah) Now upon us — the Utah Valley Parade of Homes is a highly-anticipated annual collection of the state’s most stunning homes. The event is a wonderful opportunity for those seeking a new home, or those hoping to find inspiration, to explore the high-end luxuries of 24 unique homes, from a variety of builders throughout Utah County.

Awarded the “Best Parade in the Nation” by the National Home Builders Association — this year’s Title Sponsors are Osmond Designs and Central Bank, who both plan to offer guests special incentives during the parade.

Home values in the 2022 Utah Valley Parade of Homes will range from $600,000 to over $5 million. The home spaces start at 3,921 square feet and go as high as 19,000 square feet.

Virtual viewing of the homes, as well as in-person visits began on June 9th and go through June 25th.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to UVParade.com

Joining in this year’s parade, Fieldstone Homes is proud to share one of their newest communities nestled in the mountains of Lehi, called Canyon Point. Parade guests can visit the home at 1779 W Chaco Circle.

Fieldstone has been making dreams a reality in the Greater Salt Lake area since 1998, building now over 6,000 homes since its establishment. With a primary focus on each owner’s individual lifestyle, function, and comfort, the top-quality homes from Fieldstone have received ample recognition including:

2020 Builder 100 – Ranking #123, #140

2019 Inc 5000 – Ranking #1907

2018 Utah Business Magazine – Ranking #2 Builder in Utah

2017 Salt Lake Parade of Homes – Best Exterior Design

For more information, go to FieldstoneHomes.com

Canyon Point (Highland)

Utah Valley Parade Home #15

1779 W Chaco Circle

Lehi, UT 84043

Established up Hidden Canyon in Lehi, the Canyon Point community spans 163 acres — providing its members spectacular views of the valley and ample single-family homes to grow in. Future homeowners building in this community get their choice of various beautiful home designs (including the Highland Transitional) and multiple spacious floorplans.

The neighborhood itself is surrounded by beautiful mountains of Wasatch — featuring a plush park nearby and a grand community pool. Its location is just a short walk from some of the state’s most stunning trail systems, and a short drive from the popular retail hubs of Lehi.

Unique design choices available for homes in this community lend themselves to the lifestyles and comforts of their owners — ensuring each aspect of the space is complementary to their tastes and preferences. Large windows and spacious rooms open the home up to plenty of natural light, made even better by Fieldstone’s signature touches and cutting-edge fixtures.

The overall interior design of these Transitional-style homes is unique, giving visitors a preview of one of Utah County’s most luxurious communities.

BACKGROUND Breathtaking views of the valley and canyon from atop the mountain.

Upscale transitional architecture and design elements

Bright and airy two-story foyer

Open to below style living room with full railing and 18′ ceiling

Trending 42″ modern fireplace

Chefs kitchen with modern slab style Kemper cabinets

Signature island with waterfall edges

Main floor owner’s suite with private spas like bathroom

Warm, earth-tone color palette and natural wood

Extended back covered patio with composite deck material

DETAILS Total Sq Ft – 4,315 Bedrooms – 5 Bathrooms – 4 Half Baths – 1 Home Price Range – $800K – $1M

Courtesy: Utah Valley Parade of Homes

For more information, go to FieldstoneHomes.com

**This segment contains sponsored content