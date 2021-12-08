Sponsor a meal for $1 at the Christmas Banquet to End Homelessness

(Good Things Utah) – Did you know that approximately 14,000 people in Utah will experience homelessness this year?

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake Christmas Banquet to End Homelessness is happening on Dec 23rd, 2021 from 11 am to 3 pm. The banquet will Include Seek and Rescue to Homeless Camps delivering Christmas meals and gifts to people living in camps.

The Christmas Banquet will include glazed ham with all the trimmings, special music, haircuts, gift bags, Flu and Covid vaccinations for those who desire them. There is also an employment and housing referral service available.

How can you make a difference?

It costs $1.00 to sponsor a meal at the Christmas Banquet.

People can help by sponsoring a meal or dropping a simply wrapped gift off at the Rescue Mission like gloves, hats, hand warmers, granola bars – and we will take these gifts out to our homeless friends living in camps and those who come to our banquet. You can also volunteer to cut hair if you have the skillset.

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake seeks to help its homeless and low-income neighbors by offering emergency services such as shelter, three daily meals, Family Food Boxes, clothing, showers, mail facilities, and employment counseling. It also offers a year-long faith-based inpatient addiction recovery program to help men and women find housing, employment, and healthy communities. All services are free.

Learn more at Rescue Mission of Salt Lake or volunteer now.

