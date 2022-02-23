Spiral Veggies “FUN”eral Casserole by Chef Daniela Oliveira from Harmon’s Grocery Cooking School.

Difficulty: 1

Total Time: 1:30

Serves: 8 – 10

Ingredients:

8 oz. (1 cup) zucchini spiral veggie noodles

8 oz. (1 cup) butternut spiral veggies

4 oz. (1/2 cup) sweet potatoes spiral veggies

¼ cup and 2 tbsp. of Butter

½ cup onion

2 cloves garlic

1 24 oz. bag frozen shredded hash browns

1 cup crema

1 – 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup (10.5 ounces each)

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper (to taste)

1tbsp.thyme

2 cups of Monterey cheese or any cheese of your liking, shredded

1 ½ cup crushed potato chips and panko breadcrumbs

2 sprigs, parsley chopped

½ tsp nutmeg

1 ½ cup heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a pan, begin sautéing your onions with 2 tablespoons of butter until they are mostly clear. Then add your garlic until they are fragrant. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the onions, garlic, condensed soup, crema, and heavy cream, nutmeg and thyme. Add salt and pepper to taste. Once well combined, begin to grease your 9” x 13”-inch baking pan.

Melt the remaining 1/4 cup of butter and mix with the crushed cornflake crumbs and chips. Sauté for couple minute until golden brown. Set aside.

Start spreading your veggie mixture into the pan, then adding your sauce above the mixture. Once the mixture is covered with the sauce you can top off the casserole with cheese. Repeat this process for layers.

Top the casserole with parmesan before baking

Bake for 30 to 40 minute. Top it with the panko and chips mixture. Add fresh chopped parsley and serve. Enjoy!!

You can find more Harmon’s Recipes here and the freshest ingredients at your local Harmon’s Grocery.

*Sponsored content