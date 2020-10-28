Spicy Autumn Ribs

Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s time to get spooky! Chef Deborah Iverson from Harmons joined Good Things Utah today to show us how to make spicy “double-boned” ribs. Make sure to watch the entire video for key steps in the rub-making process.

Spicy Autumn Ribs

Rub

  • 1/4 cup packed golden brown sugar 
  • 1 tsp chile powder 
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp ground cumin 
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground nutmeg
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 rack (3 lb) rack baby back ribs, membrane removed

Sauce

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 cup grated onion
  • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/4 cup packed golden brown sugar 
  • 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 Tbsp whole grain mustard
  • 1 Tbsp chile sauce, such as Sriracha
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

  • Insert the steam rack into the pressure cooker and add broth. 
  • To make the ribs rub, in a small bowl, combine brown sugar, chile powder, paprika, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.  
  • In a large bowl, add ribs, sprinkle with rub, and toss to coat evenly. Position ribs upright on the steam rack. Lock lid. Cook on high pressure for 30 minutes. Use a quick-release method to vent steam, then open the lid.
  • Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a saucepan over medium heat, add oil and onion and cook until onion is transparent about 3 minutes. Add applesauce, brown sugar, ginger, mustard, chile sauce, cinnamon, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Continue to cook until sugar is dissolved and mixture bubbles slightly, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes.
  • Preheat broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Insert a cooling rack onto the sheet. Lay ribs on prepared sheet and liberally slather with sauce. Place in oven and broil, 3-4 minutes. Turn ribs over and liberally slather with sauce and cook 3-4 minutes.

LINK: Get everything you need from Harmons Grocery.

