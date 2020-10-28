Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s time to get spooky! Chef Deborah Iverson from Harmons joined Good Things Utah today to show us how to make spicy “double-boned” ribs. Make sure to watch the entire video for key steps in the rub-making process.
Spicy Autumn Ribs
Rub
- 1/4 cup packed golden brown sugar
- 1 tsp chile powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground nutmeg
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 rack (3 lb) rack baby back ribs, membrane removed
Sauce
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup grated onion
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup packed golden brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
- 1 Tbsp whole grain mustard
- 1 Tbsp chile sauce, such as Sriracha
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
- Insert the steam rack into the pressure cooker and add broth.
- To make the ribs rub, in a small bowl, combine brown sugar, chile powder, paprika, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
- In a large bowl, add ribs, sprinkle with rub, and toss to coat evenly. Position ribs upright on the steam rack. Lock lid. Cook on high pressure for 30 minutes. Use a quick-release method to vent steam, then open the lid.
- Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a saucepan over medium heat, add oil and onion and cook until onion is transparent about 3 minutes. Add applesauce, brown sugar, ginger, mustard, chile sauce, cinnamon, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Continue to cook until sugar is dissolved and mixture bubbles slightly, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes.
- Preheat broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Insert a cooling rack onto the sheet. Lay ribs on prepared sheet and liberally slather with sauce. Place in oven and broil, 3-4 minutes. Turn ribs over and liberally slather with sauce and cook 3-4 minutes.
