Spicy Autumn Ribs

Believe it or not, fall and winter can have a major damaging effect on your skin’s elasticity and health. The combination of Utah's dry, windy, and cold weather combined with humidity-depleting heaters indoors works to drain your skin of vital moisture during winter months. A lack of hydration can cause your skin to produce more wrinkles and dry out much faster. Cori Davis from Salt lake Magazine joined Reagan on Good Things Utah to share some fundamental tips for maintaining healthy skin during the fall and winter months.

Smoothing away wrinkles and fine lines in the face from the stresses of winter can be easily done with a simple treatment using BOTOX and Dysport. A favorite of medical spa patients all over the world, BOTOX has become synonymous with smoother skin. Whether you’re a long-time fan or are trying injectables for the first time, you can explore the possibilities of BOTOX easily. If you don't want to try BOTOX or maybe you already have, there are still plenty of other options to explore.