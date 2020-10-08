Spiced Apple Cider using doTERRA essential oils

There are so many essential oils that you can use in fall recipes. If you love the combination of sweet and spicy flavor then you’ll probably start craving this Spiced Apple Cider. Essential oils provide many immune benefits when taken internally while also providing that amazing fall spiciness that we love. For today’s recipe, Krista Numbers from doTERRA used clove, cinnamon, and lemon oil in her Spiced Apple Cider.

Clove essential oil is known for its ability to cleanse teeth and gums and is a stimulating and energizing oil that produces a warm, woody aroma. As a cooking spice, clove adds a spicy flavor to any dish or dessert while providing internal health benefits.

Cinnamon Bark essential oil is well-known for its use as a spice and has many health-promoting benefits. Cinnamon has a long history of culinary uses, adding spice to desserts, entrées, and hot drinks. Due to its high content of cinnamaldehyde, Cinnamon should be diluted with a carrier oil when applied to the skin and only one to two drops are needed for internal benefits.

Lemon essential oil has cleansing, purifying, and invigorating properties for an uplifting, positive boost throughout the day. When added to water, Lemon provides a refreshing and healthy boost throughout the day. Lemon is frequently added to food to enhance the flavor of desserts and main dishes.

Now that we’ve covered all the wonderful benefits and uses of these essential oils its time to get to the recipe! This recipe is fast, easy, and totally delicious. Click here to get the full Spiced Apple Cider Recipe. Learn more about doTERRA by visiting www.doTERRA.com.

