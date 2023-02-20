Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — If you’re not wanting to get out in this cold weather, consider warming up the stove by cooking at home with some new spices! Katy Sine with Taste Utah took us to a local spot to find Sylvia Kapsandoy with Amboseli Foods – USimplySeason.

With Taste Utah Bytes, we know Katy loves to bring some of the greatest restaurants in Utah to the table. Today, we headed to Layton, UT to talk to Sylvia Kapsandoy, the owner and operator of with Amboseli Foods – USimplySeason.

Amboseli sells international spices such as their best selling Chinese Five Spice, Original Zaatar Spice, and Original Sumac Spice. As a girl growing up in Kenya, Sylvia savored the moments she spent with her mother in the kitchen, watching her take advantage of their local spices and fresh ingredients to create sensational dishes.

We asked Sylvia what Amboseli offers and she said, “Here at Amboseli we offer spices and seasonings based on international cuisines. Basically, if you like Middle Eastern, Indian, or maybe African style food, we manufacturer the spices ourselves here. We also try to educate people on how to use them to get the most value out of your seasoning. It’s fresh and we make it in small batches so we don’t manufacture anything in bulk.”

Can you take the heat? Does it make you want to get in the kitchen? Good! You can order spices online from Amboseli Foods, a female-owned business from Kenya at USimplySeason.com. Get yours today!

*Sponsored content.