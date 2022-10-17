(Good Things Utah) Bringing together foodies from around the state, the newly-established Woodbine Food Hall settled in Salt Lake City has all the makings of a long-time local favorite.

This culmination of 4 uniquely delicious restaurants, this fresh food community has something for everyone to enjoy, all in one place. Located in the Granary District at 545 W 700 S, the building offers an abundance of natural light and spacious seating for visitors to relax.

One of the most anticipated establishments lending its culinary creations to this community is called Deadpan Sandwich. Offering each guest a ‘sandwich for their problems,’ this new gem puts many years’ worth of experience into handcrafting its signature subs.

There are options for meat-friendly and vegan diners, bringing succulent flavors to each meal regardless. Classic, yet re-imagined, sandwiches like the Hot Philly Pork, Oh Schnitzel, and Meatless Ball Sub are sure to satisfy all taste buds — as only the freshest ingredients are used to prepare them.

Pair a sandwich with one of their select beer, wine, and seltzer options for an unmatched casual dining experience.

Follow along on Instagram at @deadpan_sandwich. To order online, click the link here.

Putting these flavors to the test, Katy Sine from Taste Utah visited the restaurant as the final leg of her delectable trip to Woodbine Food Hall. Watch new episodes every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah or see more online at TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content