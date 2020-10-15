Special Halloween pizza deal for only $9!

With only two weeks until Halloween, there’s no better way to get in or stay in the spirit than with Papa Murphy’s Jack-O’ Lantern Pizza.
Jeremy Claflin, franchise owner of Papa Murphy’s joined us to show how the whimsical pizza comes to life! It starts with fresh, scratch-made crust shaped into a pumpkin, then topped with traditional red sauce, generous portions of 100% whole-milk mozzarella cheese, and as always, a smiling jack-o-lantern face made with premium pepperoni and olives.
Visit Papa Murphys to find a location near you to pick up your jack o’ lantern pizza through October 31 for just $9 bucks. Find Papa Murphy’s on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
