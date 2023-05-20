MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Nestled between the glistening redrock cliffs of southeastern Utah is a beautiful oasis of sorts – The Spanish Valley Vineyards & Winery, located just outside of Moab.

The winery specializes in single-vineyard estate-bottled wines. That means from the growth of the grapes, through fermentation and bottling, the winery handles the entire process. The wine never leaves the Moab property until it is 100% bottled, packaged, and ready for the customer.

The winery offers tastings and tours 7-days a week.

Visit MoabWinery.com to learn more.

Visit in Person: 4710 Zimmerman Lane, Moab, Utah

