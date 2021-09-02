Spacious and capable on all-terrain: Why Nicea loves the new Honda Passport

Nicea stopped by Larry H. Miller Honda of Murray to talk to the General Manager, Scott Harding who shared everything that’s exciting about the new Honda Passport.

Th 2021 Honda Passport is spacious, capable, and nicely equipped for the money. It really hits its mark as a mid-size SUV. The low-maintenance SUV has extremely well-balanced and playful handling while still offering an exceptional ride. The Passport is exclusively powered by a burly 3.5-liter V-6 paired with a nine-speed automatic that is strong enough for most driving scenarios around Utah.



Although it might sometimes get mistaken for the Honda Pilot, the Honda Passport has bigger 20-inch rims which come standard and are more practically used for off-road use. It’s an inch taller and also six inches shorter in length than the Honda Pilot. For 2021, Honda added an 8-inch touch screen, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay to the Passport’s standard features list. Previously, they were optional. The entry-level models come with seven-speaker audio, but higher-spec models include a 10-speaker system and integrated navigation.



The Honda Passport also has a sportier and aggressive look with the design compared to the Honda Pilot. The Passport is a five-seater instead of the Honda Pilot’s 7-8 seater as well. Fewer seats allow the Passport to accommodate extra storage room and a lot more cargo space.

This story includes sponsored content.