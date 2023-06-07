Breakfast, lunch or dinner - give this recipe a try!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – You have to appreciate a creative, tasty twist on old recipes. Boost your breakfast brunch game or evening nachos by substituting tos for tortilla chips and build yourself a yummy dish of nachos good to eat any time of the day. Jennifer Burns shares this great recipe from the Utah Beef Council with us.

Southwestern Beef Breakfast “Nachos”

12 ounces cooked beef (such as roast, steak or pot roast), cut into bite-size pieces or shredded

3 cups frozen shredded potato nuggets

1 cup green enchilada sauce

2 eggs, scrambled

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat or regular Monterey Jack cheese

Toppings (optional):

Chopped green onions or parsley

Place potato nuggets in single layer on rimmed baking sheet and bake according to package directions or until browned and crisped.

Push potatoes close together in single layer so edges touch slightly. Evenly layer with beef, enchilada sauce, eggs, bell pepper and cheese. Return to oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until ingredients are heated through and cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more delicious recipe ideas and information.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.