Southern Utah’s only accredited mechanical engineering program

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Positions and opportunities for positions in engineering with be available in the future. Demand is ramping up and Southern Utah University has the only accredited mechanical engineering program in Southern Utah.

Along with the benefits of a booming economy and growing population in Southern Utah, SUU still offers a highly intimate engineering program. Students have access to teachers and mentors with years of field experience. Both hands-on learning and mentorships are a great advantage.

The engineering program has recently acquired a federal ABET accreditation. Meaning current, past and future students will receive the accredited engineering degree needed to get a professional position. Most companies require it to even apply. It’s the “golden ticket” into the field.

The demand for engineering professionals is steadily increasing. Workers are retiring and companies need help to fund and support new programs that are presenting themselves.

For more information visit www.suu.edu

This article contains sponsored content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors