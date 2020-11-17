Southern Utah’s only accredited mechanical engineering program

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Positions and opportunities for positions in engineering with be available in the future. Demand is ramping up and Southern Utah University has the only accredited mechanical engineering program in Southern Utah.

Along with the benefits of a booming economy and growing population in Southern Utah, SUU still offers a highly intimate engineering program. Students have access to teachers and mentors with years of field experience. Both hands-on learning and mentorships are a great advantage.

The engineering program has recently acquired a federal ABET accreditation. Meaning current, past and future students will receive the accredited engineering degree needed to get a professional position. Most companies require it to even apply. It’s the “golden ticket” into the field.

The demand for engineering professionals is steadily increasing. Workers are retiring and companies need help to fund and support new programs that are presenting themselves.

For more information visit www.suu.edu

