Perfect for these hot temps and keeping the house cool! Cook up the steaks on the outdoor grill and leave the stove off to make these tasty salads!

South-Of-The-Border Steak Salad with Creamy Taco Dressing

1 pound beef Ranch Steaks or Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons taco seasoning mix, divided

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

1/3 cup prepared reduced-fat ranch dressing

Salt

1 package (8 to 10 ounces) mixed salad greens

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries or cherries

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese or shredded Co-Jack or Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup pepitas or sunflower seeds, toasted

Combine 1 tablespoon taco seasoning and brown sugar. Press evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 8 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness.

Meanwhile, combine remaining taco seasoning and ranch dressing in medium bowl, mixing until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Carve steaks into slices. Season with salt, as desired. Arrange salad greens on serving platter. Top with cranberries, cheese, pepitas and steak slices. Serve with dressing.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.

