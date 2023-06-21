SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The flavor and aroma of this delightful summer salad with an Indian flair is certain to tempt your tastebuds.
Chana and Paneer Kachumber
Recipe from Freyka Nunez del Prado
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 Can Garbanzo beans
1 Packet Paneer cheese
½ tbs Garam Masala
1 Tsp. Cumin powder
1 Tsp. Garlic Minced
½ Small Red onion Finely diced
2 Large Tomatoes Seeded /Wedge
1 Large English cucumber Scored/Seeded/Sliced in half moons
1 Large Carrot Matchstick or julienne
4 Medium Radishes
1 Small Jalapeno Finely diced
¼ bunch Cilantro Roughly chopped
2 sprigs Fresh mint Roughly chopped
1 Each Lime Only juice T.T. Salt T.T. Ground black pepper More to taste
1 Tsp. Cumin Toasted
Directions:
- Preheat a large sauté pan, add a little oil or ghee, Sauté the garbanzos and paneer cheese, when both get warm and sizzling, add the spices and garlic, sauté until fragrant. Transfer to a sheet pan and chill in fridge.
- Peel and finely dice the red onion, wash them with a pinch of salt with abundant water.
- Prepare all ingredients as directed.
- If using, seed and dice the jalapeño. To reduce the heat, remove the veins as well as the seeds before dicing.
- Place all the cut vegetables into a large bowl and toss with the cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Season with the ground cumin.
- Transfer to platter, and garnish with garbanzos and paneer mixture.
