Chana and Paneer Kachumber

Recipe from Freyka Nunez del Prado

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 Can Garbanzo beans

1 Packet Paneer cheese

½ tbs Garam Masala

1 Tsp. Cumin powder

1 Tsp. Garlic Minced

½ Small Red onion Finely diced

2 Large Tomatoes Seeded /Wedge

1 Large English cucumber Scored/Seeded/Sliced in half moons

1 Large Carrot Matchstick or julienne

4 Medium Radishes

1 Small Jalapeno Finely diced

¼ bunch Cilantro Roughly chopped

2 sprigs Fresh mint Roughly chopped

1 Each Lime Only juice T.T. Salt T.T. Ground black pepper More to taste

1 Tsp. Cumin Toasted

Directions:

Preheat a large sauté pan, add a little oil or ghee, Sauté the garbanzos and paneer cheese, when both get warm and sizzling, add the spices and garlic, sauté until fragrant. Transfer to a sheet pan and chill in fridge. Peel and finely dice the red onion, wash them with a pinch of salt with abundant water. Prepare all ingredients as directed. If using, seed and dice the jalapeño. To reduce the heat, remove the veins as well as the seeds before dicing. Place all the cut vegetables into a large bowl and toss with the cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Season with the ground cumin. Transfer to platter, and garnish with garbanzos and paneer mixture.

